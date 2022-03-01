What to buy in March – and what to skip

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a list of what you can save on in March and what to skip. While sports equipment, travel deals and luggage get the green light, she recommends holding off on purchasing a new smartphone, spring clothes and large appliances.
March 1, 2022 Read More
