TODAY

What to buy in March – and what to skip

03:49

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a list of what you can save on in March and what to skip. While sports equipment, travel deals and luggage get the green light, she recommends holding off on purchasing a new smartphone, spring clothes and large appliances.March 1, 2022

Shop the show here!

