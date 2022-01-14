NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen has the latest money saving tips on what to buy and what not to buy in January. Must-haves this month include winter clothing, small electronics, and furniture, but avoid mattresses and spring clothing, she advises.Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
What to buy in January – and what to skip
05:23
UP NEXT
How to dig out of debt and balance your budget
05:55
Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations
03:12
Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked
02:34
IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season
02:16
Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022