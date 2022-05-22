What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky has declared “The office as we know it is over” after announcing the company’s employees can live and work wherever they are most productive. Most companies have not gone that far, but there’s no doubt that after two years in a pandemic, employees have changed the way they look at work. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.May 22, 2022