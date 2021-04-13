What steps are sleep-away camps taking to keep kids safe this summer?04:55
NBC News’ consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen takes a look on the 3rd Hour of TODAY at what safety measures sleep-away summer camps will be enacting to protect kids this year, such as symptom screenings, masks, COVID-19 testing and pods so kids and counselors only interact with the same few people. She also shares some tips for choosing the best camp for your family and how to make the experience more affordable for parents.