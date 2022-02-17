What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna
04:39
Share this -
copied
On the TODAY plaza, Brittany Edelman joins Jenna Bush Hager while Elise Delvin teams up with Hoda Kotb for a final Plaza-Palooza game! Donna Farizan asks the teams pop culture-related questions, and once the crowd counts down, the women must sprint across the plaza and grab a confetti popper. The first to pop the confetti gets to answer the question first. Who will be the grand winner?Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna
04:39
UP NEXT
Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood
04:22
Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson talk starring in HBO's ‘The Gilded Age': 'It's a dream'
06:10
Kenneth Branagh on his Oscar-nominated film ‘Belfast’
05:44
Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford
00:50
‘The Larry David Story’: See trailer for documentary coming to HBO Max