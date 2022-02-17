What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna

On the TODAY plaza, Brittany Edelman joins Jenna Bush Hager while Elise Delvin teams up with Hoda Kotb for a final Plaza-Palooza game! Donna Farizan asks the teams pop culture-related questions, and once the crowd counts down, the women must sprint across the plaza and grab a confetti popper. The first to pop the confetti gets to answer the question first. Who will be the grand winner?Feb. 17, 2022