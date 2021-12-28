IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference 06:46 Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise 00:52 Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation 01:59 ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology 04:43 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue 00:35 Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash 00:34 Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood 00:24 Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks 02:37 Severe winter weather hits West Coast 03:05
Now Playing
What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights? 02:20
UP NEXT
Colorado shooting spree leaves 4 dead, at least 3 injured 01:38 Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor says 04:00 CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period 02:25 Tips for taking care of holiday returns 04:36 ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date 01:03 See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military 01:02 Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth 05:28 Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid 00:27 ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58 00:23 What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope 02:40 What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights? 02:20
Another chaotic day of holiday travel looms with airlines in dire need of some reinforcements amid COVID call-outs and winter weather wreaking havoc this week. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Miami.
Dec. 28, 2021 Read More
UP NEXT
Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference 06:46 Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise 00:52 Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation 01:59 ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology 04:43 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue 00:35 Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash 00:34