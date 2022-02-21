What’s next for the royal family after the queen’s COVID diagnosis?

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss the queen’s health after testing positive for COVID-19. After losing her husband Prince Philip, dealing with her son Andrew’s ongoing legal battles, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan’s stepping back from royal responsibilities, many are worried about the stress put on the monarch. “You’d be worried about anybody who's turning 96 years-old who is facing that level of strain,” she says.Feb. 21, 2022