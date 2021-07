NBC Olympic prime-time host Mike Tirico joins TODAY in Tokyo to run down what to watch for in the women’s individual all-around gymnastics final Thursday and to talk about what’s ahead for Simone Biles. “Suni Lee has what it takes,” he says. “She does have a legitimate chance to win gold.” He also talks about what may be ahead for Biles, calling “the door slightly open” for her to compete again in Tokyo.