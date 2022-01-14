What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on Prince Andrew being stripped of royal and military titles, saying, "This is something that the British public wanted the royal family to do." McAndrews points to the latest poll results from a couple of weeks ago that show Queen Elizabeth has a positivity rate above 60, while Prince Andrew has a negativity rate at -50. Now that his titles have been removed, "he will become even less popular," McAndrew predicts, while "the very, very courageous step she's taken will make her even more popular."Jan. 14, 2022