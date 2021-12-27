What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Christmas Day, is the most complex and ambitious space project in a generation. But the next few weeks will be critical as the telescope assembles and comes to life as it hurtles through space. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021
