Liz Day, a New York Times journalist and co-creator of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, joins TODAY to comment on Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, saying he’s willing to step aside as conservator of the pop star’s estate. “I was really surprised,” she says, but adds, “If Jamie is removed, Britney is still under a conservatorship, so this is not over … There’s no telling how this is going to end.”Aug. 13, 2021