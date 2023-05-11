NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare
08:27
NBC correspondent Morgan Chesky shares how a hiking trip to Utah ended up in a rush to the ICU due to a condition that can affect anyone at high altitudes: high altitude pulmonary edema. He details the harrowing ordeal and Dr. John Torres explains the illness and its symptoms.May 11, 2023