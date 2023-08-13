IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What’s behind the increased shark sightings this summer?

04:42

This summer, trips to the beach have become more dangerous with swimmers seemingly having more close encounters with sharks. But are there really more shark sightings these days, or are there just more cameras out there to capture them? NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Aug. 13, 2023

