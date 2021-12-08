What’s behind the boom in plastic surgery in America?
During the pandemic, American spent nearly $17 billion on plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures. NBCUniversal vice chairman Bonnie Hammer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about what’s behind the big boom in plastic surgery. She says she’s concerned that the next generation of women think that “natural isn’t acceptable.”Dec. 8, 2021
