What Mattis resignation means for future of the Trump White House

Wondering what gifts TODAY editors actually love? These are our favorite gifts from every TODAY gift guide.
What Mattis resignation means for future of the Trump White House02:54
Chuck Todd weighs in on the reported chaos in Washington amid the looming government shutdown and Jim Mattis’ resignation as defense secretary. “I can’t underscore how serious things are right now,” Todd says.
Holiday travel: Storms to snarl roads01:16
Holiday travel: Storms impacting flights coast-to-coast00:55
Forecast: Holiday travelers to face wet, windy weather01:30
What Mattis resignation means for future of the Trump White House02:54
Government shutdown looms as Trump doubles down on border wall02:14
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigns in rebuke of Trump03:12