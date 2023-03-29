IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

Yale professor and author of “Life Worth Living” Miroslav Volf is sharing his lessons in finding joy and focusing on what matters most to live a meaningful life. Maria Shriver reports for TODAY.March 29, 2023

    What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

