What lies ahead for Supreme Court contenders 03:31
NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg joins TODAY to discuss Justice Stephen Breyer’s legacy on the Supreme Court. She talks about the growing pressure Breyer faced to step down, and looks ahead to the next generation on the court. Totenberg says of the potential nominees Ketanji Brown Jackson and Leondra Kruger, "They should be able to attract some...Republican senators in addition to all of the Democrats."
Jan. 27, 2022 Read More
