What led Tom Brady to end retirement after only 40 days?
NBC Sports’ Peter King joins TODAY to discuss Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days after he announced he would retire from football. “I think a very, very important thing is that it’s very clear that his family is supportive of this decision,” he says.
What led Tom Brady to end retirement after only 40 days? 03:32
