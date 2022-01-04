IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What kind of masks should children wear in school?

03:38

With COVID-19 cases surging to new records across the country, there is a renewed emphasis on face masks for adults and children. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with a refresher on the kinds of masks people should be wearing.Jan. 4, 2022

