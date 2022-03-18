IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers 04:32
Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is 01:53
This weekend the calendar will flip to the spring equinox, which is the time when the sun crosses equator line, heading north. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer explains that this event marks the spring season in the northern half of the globe.
March 18, 2022
Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is 01:53
