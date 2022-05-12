- Now Playing
What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!02:28
- UP NEXT
3 health signs women should not ignore04:45
Try these simple exercises during your at-home workout routine03:37
Mindy Kaling on taking a small steps approach to weight loss03:45
Tunde Oyeneyin on life-changing moment that led her to Peloton05:02
Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safe04:03
Simple exercises and foods to strengthen your bones05:13
Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force00:36
Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing03:58
Bob Harper shares tips on finding the right shoes for your workouts04:49
Calm app introduces new ‘Daily Move’ videos04:16
Feeling forgetful? How stress may impact memory03:37
Simple exercises to build strength for everyday life05:49
Eating disorder program helps people get treatment from home04:07
Ask questions, be honest, follow up: Tips for your next doctor visit03:51
Benefits of exercise at every stage04:28
Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives04:47
Wellness TODAY: History of women and fitness23:57
Best beauty products from head to toe: Makeup, skincare, more04:34
Work your lower body with these at-home exercises04:22
- Now Playing
What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!02:28
- UP NEXT
3 health signs women should not ignore04:45
Try these simple exercises during your at-home workout routine03:37
Mindy Kaling on taking a small steps approach to weight loss03:45
Tunde Oyeneyin on life-changing moment that led her to Peloton05:02
Skin cancer prevention checklist: Dermatologist's tips to stay safe04:03
Play All