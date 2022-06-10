IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • 'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

    04:48

  • Fun Father’s Day gifts for dad: Chef hat, tool tote, ice cream bucket

    05:12

  • Librarian donates book fair money to school destroyed by flooding

    07:14

  • Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    What is the 'hot messy aunt' trend? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Looking for a beach getaway? Find out which are rated the best

    04:40

  • Embrace your inner coastal grandma with these looks, home decor

    05:13

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • Try Valerie Bertinelli’s healthy salmon kebabs with herb sauce

    04:17

  • Get a beachy glow up with these illuminators and bronzers

    04:24

  • Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens

    04:26

  • Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise talk final ‘Jurassic World’ film

    06:00

  • Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers talk ‘Fire Island,' longtime friendship

    08:32

  • Hoda uses WHAT to eat her hummus when she forgets a spoon?

    03:43

  • Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend

    02:26

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving

    04:33

  • Henry Winkler on ‘Barry,’ TikTok stardom, first Emmy win

    08:38

  • Revamp your space this summer with these budget-friendly tips

    05:07

  • Melissa McCarthy teams up with cousin Jenna Perusich for HGTV

    06:35

TODAY

What is the 'hot messy aunt' trend? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

02:29

Hoda and Jenna discuss the latest trend making waves on social media: the messy hot aunt. Wonder if you fit the description? The duo describe it as someone who is still drunk from last night, but will always share a piece of gum from your purse.June 10, 2022

Mom's hilarious rant: 'What's the point of the end-of-the-year half day?'

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • 'Fancy grandma' is the trend you didn’t even know you wanted

    04:48

  • Fun Father’s Day gifts for dad: Chef hat, tool tote, ice cream bucket

    05:12

  • Librarian donates book fair money to school destroyed by flooding

    07:14

  • Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    What is the 'hot messy aunt' trend? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All