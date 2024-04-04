Florida residents warned not to touch Tussock moth caterpillars
Prosecution seeks 10-15 years for James and Jennifer Crumbley
Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity
Anti-diet movement aims to brush off shame of obesity
03:21
As more people lean into the weight-loss drug frenzy, there is a conflicting social media trend gaining traction that tells people its okay to eat cookies or carbs in a growing anti-diet movement. Some say companies are taking advantage of that messaging to try and sell products. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.April 4, 2024
