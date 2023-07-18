What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

‘Mission: Barbenheimer’? Which blockbuster will fans flock to first?
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they have split after seven years of marriage. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on what’s called the “seven-year itch” that can happen as people grow, and sometimes grow apart.July 18, 2023
