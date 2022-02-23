IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights 04:10 EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants 06:24 Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be 02:30 Beauty brand founder focuses on representation and community 04:06 These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs 04:06 A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows 02:15 LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 2022 05:06 José Díaz-Balart on conquering the anchor desk in 2 languages on 2 networks simultaneously 15:07 Karla Gallardo on how she found success in the fashion world with 'fewer, better things' 16:58 Ozzie Areu on how working for Tyler Perry inspired him to ‘push the envelope’ in Hollywood 06:49 These Latino trailblazers are forging a path in news, film, fashion and sports 08:17 Trailblazing former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on success, family and the future of work 24:27 Job market favors applicants as Americans get back to work 04:19 LinkedIn reveals 2021 list of top companies 04:22 Black Girls Wine Society founder soaks in success through virtual events 01:52 Branch co-founder talks how office furniture business thrived during pandemic 01:32 Female founders of Made for Mama Shop and Mason Dixie turn passion into profit 04:49 Me & the Bees Lemonade: Teen entrepreneur shares inspiring story 04:21 Women-owned businesses to support now: ByChari and Harlem Candle Co. 03:49 Jay Leno shares his advice for college graduates: ‘Anybody can have a life, careers are hard to come by’ 02:36 ‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity 05:24
As many people continue to work remotely using company-issued computers and phones, some employers are deploying surveillance software to track their devices. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares what you need to know about the “bossware” and how to protect your privacy.
Feb. 23, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights 04:10 EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants 06:24 Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be 02:30 Beauty brand founder focuses on representation and community 04:06 These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs 04:06 A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows 02:15