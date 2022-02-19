IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

What is slacklining? Inside the sport taking flight on TikTok

02:27

Slacklining is a daring sport soaring in popularity after one California woman went viral for her TikTok videos showcasing the activity. Athletes engaging in the sport balance on a flat piece of webbing that can be anywhere from inches above the ground to thousands of feet in the sky. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 19, 2022

