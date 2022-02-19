What is slacklining? Inside the sport taking flight on TikTok
02:27
Share this -
copied
Slacklining is a daring sport soaring in popularity after one California woman went viral for her TikTok videos showcasing the activity. Athletes engaging in the sport balance on a flat piece of webbing that can be anywhere from inches above the ground to thousands of feet in the sky. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
What is slacklining? Inside the sport taking flight on TikTok
02:27
UP NEXT
Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating
02:28
The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
01:02
Magic Johnson opens up about 30-year marriage to wife Cookie
05:56
US men's curling team on how the beloved sport led to Olympic glory