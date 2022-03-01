IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What is NVLD? Understanding Non-Verbal Learning Disability

What is NVLD? Understanding Non-Verbal Learning Disability

Two moms are on a mission to raise awareness about Non-Verbal Learning Disability after their children were diagnosed. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer takes a deeper look at what they describe as an invisible condition, and how their efforts at the non-profit, The NVLD Project, are reshaping the conversation.March 1, 2022

Family shares experience with son’s Non-Verbal Learning Disability diagnosis

    What is NVLD? Understanding Non-Verbal Learning Disability

