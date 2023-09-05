IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What to know about Jimmy Buffet's rare Merkel cell carcinoma

02:49

Dermatologist Dr. Debra Wattenberg joins TODAY with insights into Merkel cell carcinoma, the rare type of skin cancer Jimmy Buffett was diagnosed with. "The key is early diagnosis," she says.Sept. 5, 2023

Jimmy Buffett died after 4-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer

