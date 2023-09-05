New Start TODAY challenge focuses on cardio and core
What to know about Jimmy Buffet's rare Merkel cell carcinoma
Dermatologist Dr. Debra Wattenberg joins TODAY with insights into Merkel cell carcinoma, the rare type of skin cancer Jimmy Buffett was diagnosed with. "The key is early diagnosis," she says.Sept. 5, 2023