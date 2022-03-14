How to recognize ‘medical gaslighting’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Maria Shriver looks into a troubling trend of doctors misdiagnosing, dismissing and gaslighting female patients despite showing symptoms that could be from life-threatening illnesses.
