A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village

As athletes navigate a new normal in Beijing, the world is getting a glimpse at life inside the Olympic Village. With COVID-19 safety measures in mind, athletes are getting accustomed to daily testing, heightened security and distanced dining. “The testing doesn’t just stop at the airport. Here at the hotel, they’re testing us everyday. And if we miss a day, if we forget, you can’t leave the hotel," TODAY’s Craig Melvin says, sharing a look inside the bubble.Feb. 7, 2022