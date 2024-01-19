IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?

05:57

Psychologist Dr. Lisa Orbé-Austin, co-author of “Your Unstoppable Greatness,” shares how to understand if you are experiencing imposter syndrome, which is the feeling when you don’t feel deserving of things you have achieved.Jan. 19, 2024

6 ways to cope with 'impostor syndrome' before it hurts your career

