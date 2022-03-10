IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your home for spring with up to 80% off bedding, towel sets and more

  • Now Playing

    What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

  • BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41

  • Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years

    09:03

  • 4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

    04:43

  • TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts

    02:23

  • COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials

    02:10

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

  • Jill Martin shares her personal health battle with fibroids

    06:10

  • Consumer Confidential: Personal safety guide

    24:55

  • Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout

    04:40

  • Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

    04:33

  • Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

    05:02

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health

    04:57

TODAY

What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

04:17

Functional medicine aims to understand the root causes of symptoms that people are having, and the health trend is steadily growing in popularity. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how this approach differs from traditional medicine, as well as its most common treatments.March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All