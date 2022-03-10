What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend
Functional medicine aims to understand the root causes of symptoms that people are having, and the health trend is steadily growing in popularity. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about how this approach differs from traditional medicine, as well as its most common treatments.March 10, 2022
