What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know
02:54
Share this -
copied
Commercials during the Super Bowl hyped cryptocurrency as the next big thing – but what is it, and how does it work? Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen explains the digital currency and how it works on blockchains.Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know
02:54
UP NEXT
Gas prices soar amid crisis in Ukraine
02:08
Sharon Stone says she was paid far less than Michael Douglas in ‘Basic Instinct’
04:06
Bernie Madoff’s sister found dead in apparent murder-suicide
00:29
Best Presidents Day 2022 sales: Furniture, mattresses, and appliances
04:06
Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes