Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

TODAY

What is cryptocurrency? Here is what you need to know

02:54

Commercials during the Super Bowl hyped cryptocurrency as the next big thing – but what is it, and how does it work? Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen explains the digital currency and how it works on blockchains.Feb. 22, 2022

