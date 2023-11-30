IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

38 gifts for every type of guy in your life

How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you

03:10

A record number of people are using buy now, pay later options for their shopping habits — with 940 million dollars’ worth spent on Cyber Monday alone. NBC’s Christine Romans reports for TODAY on how to make the spending strategy work for you.Nov. 30, 2023

