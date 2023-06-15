What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

5 things to avoid when planning or attending a wedding
Berberine is a dietary supplement taking the internet by storm as a natural weight loss alternative to Ozempic. Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break down the claims being made about the supplement.June 15, 2023
