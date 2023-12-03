IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Holiday exclusive deals with Shop TODAY Savings: Save on Color Wow, Soma, Spanx and more!

  • Jon Batiste opens up about wife Suleika Jaouad’s cancer battle

    08:13
  • Now Playing

    What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Why is Spotify tying everyone’s music taste to Burlington, Vermont?

    04:15

  • Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

    03:04

  • Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

    02:11

  • Family welcomes newborn to the world with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:40

  • KISS performs in final show of their farewell tour

    01:58

  • Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

    00:21

  • Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

    02:13

  • Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

    01:50

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

  • Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups

    08:08

  • Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team

    03:43

  • How artificial intelligence can pick out holiday gifts for you

    03:56

  • Lyn McLain, ‘father of American youth orchestra,’ dies at 95

    01:50

  • Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:25

  • Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing

    00:24

  • Pope Francis cancels appearance for reported illness

    00:24

  • Sunday after Thanksgiving could be biggest travel day ever

    01:58

  • Stormy weather could delay Thanksgiving weekend travel

    01:29

What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

04:40

In recent weeks, prominent brands pulled their advertising from social media platform X in response to an antisemitic comment made by the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, who later apologized. So why does the world’s richest person continue to overshadow his “genius for innovation” with a problematic persona? NBC’s Jake Ward reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 3, 2023

  • Jon Batiste opens up about wife Suleika Jaouad’s cancer battle

    08:13
  • Now Playing

    What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Why is Spotify tying everyone’s music taste to Burlington, Vermont?

    04:15

  • Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

    03:04

  • Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

    02:11

  • Family welcomes newborn to the world with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:40

  • KISS performs in final show of their farewell tour

    01:58

  • Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

    00:21

  • Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

    02:13

  • Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

    01:50

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

  • Reba McEntire on her start in music, family and Solo cups

    08:08

  • Former children’s hospital patient joins Iowa Hawkeyes football team

    03:43

  • How artificial intelligence can pick out holiday gifts for you

    03:56

  • Lyn McLain, ‘father of American youth orchestra,’ dies at 95

    01:50

  • Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:25

  • Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing

    00:24

  • Pope Francis cancels appearance for reported illness

    00:24

  • Sunday after Thanksgiving could be biggest travel day ever

    01:58

  • Stormy weather could delay Thanksgiving weekend travel

    01:29

What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

Jon Batiste opens up about wife Suleika Jaouad’s cancer battle

Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

KISS performs in final show of their farewell tour

Why is Spotify tying everyone’s music taste to Burlington, Vermont?

Family welcomes newborn to the world with Sunday Mug Shot

Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

Kelsey Grammer talks ‘Frasier’ reboot, parenting style, more

Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

Ranavat founder on bringing her culture to her skin, hair brand

Personalized holiday gifts that will still make it in time for Christmas!

How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

TODAY fan wins big in winter challenge game with Hoda & Jenna

Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

Hoda & Jenna try viral kitchen hacks: See which ones work!

Orange peel theory, adult Happy Meals and more trending topics

Hoda & Jenna's holiday song lands on iTunes' Top 10 chart

See Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme play hilarious improv game

Issa Rae, Aida Osman and KaMillion talk ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Kansas City ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup: Get the recipes!

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails