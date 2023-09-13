TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
05:27
Now Playing
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
01:58
UP NEXT
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear
02:21
First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home
04:46
Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows
03:07
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots
03:24
Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY
24:55
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:17
Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing
04:06
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you
12:46
Ally Love shares tips for ‘bossing up’ and boosting confidence
05:39
Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to peptic ulcer disease
02:07
Couples share disagreements in their relationship. Who wins?
06:38
Here are the secrets to forming and keeping good habits
04:42
Start TODAY is hosting a meal-prep event: Here’s what to know
01:25
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says
02:30
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
01:58
Copied
New York Jets’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon. Dr. Jordan Metzl, a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, breaks down what treatment and recovery will be like for the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer.Sept. 13, 2023
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
05:27
Now Playing
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
01:58
UP NEXT
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear
02:21
First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home
04:46
Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows
03:07
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots
03:24
Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY
24:55
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:17
Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing
04:06
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you
12:46
Ally Love shares tips for ‘bossing up’ and boosting confidence
05:39
Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts due to peptic ulcer disease
02:07
Couples share disagreements in their relationship. Who wins?
06:38
Here are the secrets to forming and keeping good habits
04:42
Start TODAY is hosting a meal-prep event: Here’s what to know
01:25
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says