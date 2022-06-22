IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 86% off summer-ready finds — and some ship free

  • Coach shares how running helped him cope with loss

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    What is a sound bath? TODAY gives the meditative practice a try!

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    How COVID-19 vaccine dosages are different for children

    04:29

  • New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18

  • Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

    03:49

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core

    04:56

  • FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia

    00:45

  • How to protect yourself from Lyme disease

    02:42

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

    07:24

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • Carson Daly returns to TODAY after having back surgery

    00:38

  • Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods

    04:30

  • Can being optimistic add years to your life? New study says yes

    01:42

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving

    04:33

  • Fitness expert shares stretches for before and after a walk

    04:23

TODAY

What is a sound bath? TODAY gives the meditative practice a try!

03:58

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones visits the OHM Center in New York City to experience a sound bath for the first time. “The goal is that to help you enter into a deep state of relaxation. Sound baths are a gateway into deeper meditation,” says founder Suzanne Hill.June 22, 2022

Adele tried sound baths for stress: What are they? Do they help? Experts explain

  • Coach shares how running helped him cope with loss

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    What is a sound bath? TODAY gives the meditative practice a try!

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    How COVID-19 vaccine dosages are different for children

    04:29

  • New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18

  • Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

    03:49

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All