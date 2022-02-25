IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend

What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend

Say goodbye to fancy footwear and hello to cozy and comfortable shoes, inspired by the new footwear trend called the Sluffer. Fashion expert Katie Sands walks through the different and affordable variations on the slipper puffer, and what to wear with it.Feb. 25, 2022

The 'sluffer' shoe is shaping up to be the hottest trend for 2022

