Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Meet the female founders transforming the tequila industry05:15
March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games04:39
Erin Andrews and Kristen Welker share stories of infertility07:24
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at 82: ‘A man of integrity’00:29
Americans trapped in Haiti grow more desperate to flee01:59
Search continues for $1.13B Mega Millions lottery winner02:36
Why Dollar Tree is raising prices as high as $702:52
Growing number of women report being punched on NYC streets02:49
What can travelers expect with spring break, Easter and eclipse?01:31
‘Senseless’: Man accused of fatally stabbing 4 people in Illinois00:25
Clinton, Obama, celebs to join Biden in NYC for fundraising event01:55
NTSB recovers cargo ship's voice data recorder, interviews crew02:49
How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future04:31
Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women04:23
McDonald’s to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu01:02
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.1 billion sold in New Jersey00:47
Evan Gershkovich’s parents remain hopeful for his release01:20
Key Bridge collapse: NTSB recovers ship’s voyage data recorder01:50
New York Red Bull players give their coats to kids during heavy rain00:41
Inside the heavy security measures ahead of Paris Olympics03:35
Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse02:43
As excitement grows for a total solar eclipse on April 8, festivals and watch parties are being planned in cities along the path of totality. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.March 25, 2024
UP NEXT
Meet the female founders transforming the tequila industry05:15
March Madness: Steve Kornacki breaks down the Sweet 16 games04:39
Erin Andrews and Kristen Welker share stories of infertility07:24
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at 82: ‘A man of integrity’00:29
Americans trapped in Haiti grow more desperate to flee01:59
Search continues for $1.13B Mega Millions lottery winner02:36
Why Dollar Tree is raising prices as high as $702:52
Growing number of women report being punched on NYC streets02:49
What can travelers expect with spring break, Easter and eclipse?01:31
‘Senseless’: Man accused of fatally stabbing 4 people in Illinois00:25
Clinton, Obama, celebs to join Biden in NYC for fundraising event01:55
NTSB recovers cargo ship's voice data recorder, interviews crew02:49
How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future04:31
Browse these flavorful products from trailblazing women04:23
McDonald’s to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu01:02
Mega Millions ticket worth $1.1 billion sold in New Jersey00:47
Evan Gershkovich’s parents remain hopeful for his release01:20
Key Bridge collapse: NTSB recovers ship’s voyage data recorder01:50
New York Red Bull players give their coats to kids during heavy rain00:41
Inside the heavy security measures ahead of Paris Olympics03:35