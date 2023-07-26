How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
UP NEXT
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?
03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips
03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers
01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation
05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion
00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners
00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it
04:15
Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner
02:14
Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts
00:31
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B
02:36
Number of Americans working remotely drops from pandemic high
00:26
How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer
05:44
Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023
03:43
Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank
05:12
How people are using AI in the workplace
04:49
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Copied
Shopping for insurance can be expensive and confusing — and it’s hard to know which policies you need. CNBC Select contributor Brittany Jones-Cooper joins TODAY to talk about all types of insurance and the benefits of bundling to save money.July 26, 2023
Now Playing
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
UP NEXT
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
How should you and your partner split the household bills?
03:50
Make this the summer of a financial reset with these money tips
03:29
Jackpot! Single Powerball ticket matches all numbers
01:42
How to save money without sacrificing fun on vacation
05:08
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots near combined $2 billion
00:33
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners
00:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace
05:08
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it
04:15
Powerball jackpot soars to $875 million after no winner
02:14
Bank of America fined $150M over junk fees, fake accounts
00:31
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1B
02:36
Number of Americans working remotely drops from pandemic high
00:26
How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer
05:44
Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023
03:43
Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank