What Hoda does (and doesn’t do) when someone cries near her

04:01

After Jenna Bush Hager reveals that when she and her girlfriends get together that someone “always ends up crying,” Hoda Kotb shared her approach to letting friends deal with emotions. She says that rather than jumping to the rescue, it can actually be nice to let them cry it out. “The hardest thing in the world is to sit next to somebody and let them get it out,” Kotb says.Feb. 3, 2022

