Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect
02:05
Now Playing
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
UP NEXT
See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan
03:28
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
07:11
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths
00:30
Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?
03:47
US News & World Report shares top over-the-counter products
03:38
How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future
04:31
Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost
04:06
Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips
05:30
Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
05:31
Study links lack of sleep to high blood pressure and hypertension
02:14
Spiritual coach shares practical ways to handle anxiety
04:06
How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms
04:55
Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy
04:48
Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?
04:16
Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother
07:24
How to include puppies in your yoga poses
05:05
Future of fertility: Why women in their 20s are freezing their eggs
05:42
Medicare says it can cover Wegovy — but only for certain patients
01:53
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
Copied
Copied
Nearly 10 million Americans are using weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro to shed pounds but a growing number of people are sharing stories of frustration for falling into the 10%-15% of patients who are considered non-responders to the medications. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.April 2, 2024
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect
02:05
Now Playing
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
UP NEXT
See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan
03:28
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
07:11
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths
00:30
Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?
03:47
US News & World Report shares top over-the-counter products
03:38
How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future
04:31
Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost
04:06
Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips
05:30
Some women on Ozempic report getting unexpectedly pregnant
05:31
Study links lack of sleep to high blood pressure and hypertension
02:14
Spiritual coach shares practical ways to handle anxiety
04:06
How to tell the difference between allergies and cold symptoms
04:55
Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy
04:48
Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?
04:16
Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother
07:24
How to include puppies in your yoga poses
05:05
Future of fertility: Why women in their 20s are freezing their eggs
05:42
Medicare says it can cover Wegovy — but only for certain patients