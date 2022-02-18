Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager can’t get enough of Dolly Parton’s fashion looks through the decades. The ladies talk about her big hair and bell-bottoms, and reveal that they’d secretly love to see fanny packs make a comeback in 2022.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Are fanny packs destined for a comeback?
03:27
UP NEXT
‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers
24:20
Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers
05:09
Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more
04:04
Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more
04:04
See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week