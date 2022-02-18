IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Are fanny packs destined for a comeback?

    ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

  • Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers

  • Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more

  • Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more

  • See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week

  • Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style

  • Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months

  • Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more

  • How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves

  • How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

  • There’s still time! Make Valentine’s Day special with these last-minute ideas

  • Products worthy of a gold medal: Skin Food, multi-purpose cleaner, indoor grill and more

  • Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes

  • Transform your look with these hot hair trends: Long textured waves, front ponytail, and more

  • Stay warm while looking cute with these winter outfits

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

  • Grab these Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone in your life

  • Rose-inspired gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day

Are fanny packs destined for a comeback?

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager can’t get enough of Dolly Parton’s fashion looks through the decades. The ladies talk about her big hair and bell-bottoms, and reveal that they’d secretly love to see fanny packs make a comeback in 2022.Feb. 18, 2022

