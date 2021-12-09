What does ‘pocketing’ mean in a relationship?

Justin Sylvester joins Jenna Bush Hager to unpack ‘pocketing’ in a relationship, which is when one person doesn’t acknowledge the other on social media. If someone ‘pockets’ you, are they cheating? Justin and Jenna discuss if they would stay with someone who ‘pockets’ them.Dec. 9, 2021
