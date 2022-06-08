IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

What does groundbreaking drug trial mean for other cancers?

04:26

A groundbreaking cancer study is being hailed after all 12 patients with rectal cancer experienced full remission. NBC’s medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share details behind the immunotherapy being studied and what this could mean for the future of fighting other cancers.June 8, 2022

