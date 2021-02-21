What could the disaster in Texas mean for the future of energy in the US?04:44
This week, millions in Texas endured freezing temperatures without power, and many were ordered to boil their water to make it safe to consume. Gov. Greg Abbott initially blamed renewable energy sources for the failure, but the organization that manages most electricity in the state garners most of its generating capacity from fossil fuels, natural gas and coal. What could this mean for the future of how America makes and uses energy? NBC’s Anne Thompson has this week’s Sunday Focus.