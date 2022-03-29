IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

What consequences could Will Smith face?

03:22

Matt Belloni, a founding partner of Puck News, joins TODAY to discuss Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock after slapping him at the 2022 Oscars. He also weighs in on consequences and punishments Smith could face following his actions, including losing his Oscar and missing out on nominations in the future.March 29, 2022

