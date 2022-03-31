After Bruce Willis’ family announced the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, many had questions about the disease, including its symptoms and causes. Dr. Brian Im, Director of Brain Injury Rehabilitation Medicine at NYU Langone and spokesperson for the National Aphasia Association, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to break down the cognitive disorder.March 31, 2022
Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US
09:05
Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say
02:22
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in US
00:23
Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions
11:55
Now Playing
What causes aphasia, and how is it treated?
04:14
UP NEXT
What is aphasia? Neurologist explains cognitive disorder impacting Bruce Willis