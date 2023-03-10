IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 must-haves for spring, according to thousands of shoppers — starting at $7

  • Lawyer, viral on TikTok for reading the fine print, shares advice

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    What are your rights if your flight gets canceled?

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Should you sell your home or turn it into a rental property?

    04:36

  • Grocery store wars heat up to attract inflation-wary customers

    03:35

  • Eli Lilly slashes prices on insulin: What you need to know

    04:26

  • Popular chains scale back value of loyalty and rewards programs

    04:26

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan

    02:08

  • Secrets to getting the perfect vacation home rental

    05:14

  • How to avoid pesky fees from banks, entertainment, travel, more

    04:39

  • Cruises are popular again — but you can still nab a deal!

    04:49

  • Plan your next spring break vacation with these travel tips

    05:57

  • 4 savvy strategies for earning free money

    04:53

  • Money-saving tips and travel destinations for your next vacation

    02:23

  • $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot winner comes forward to claim prize

    00:44

  • Tips for raising your credit score

    04:09

  • Furniture, appliances, cars and more: Where to find the best deals

    03:43

  • How to find last-minute spring break deals

    03:02

  • Love and finances: How to talk to your partner about money

    04:10

  • Dating during inflation: How to keep romance alive on a budget

    05:41

  • Netflix takes next step in password sharing crackdown

    02:40

TODAY

What are your rights if your flight gets canceled?

05:17

NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares information about what to do if you flight gets canceled of it you get bumped from your seat. She also shares the changes coming to loyalty programs and what to know about flying with pets.March 10, 2023

  • Lawyer, viral on TikTok for reading the fine print, shares advice

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    What are your rights if your flight gets canceled?

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Should you sell your home or turn it into a rental property?

    04:36

  • Grocery store wars heat up to attract inflation-wary customers

    03:35

  • Eli Lilly slashes prices on insulin: What you need to know

    04:26

  • Popular chains scale back value of loyalty and rewards programs

    04:26

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All